Lunch Hour: Three Sixty Kitchen and Bar

Are you looking for somewhere new to have lunch during your weekday lunch break? Brooke Strickland, a freelance writer for the VBJ, has a few suggestions of places to try around the Vancouver area.

Three Sixty Kitchen & Bar first opened in 2006 and ever since then, they’ve offered Northwest cuisine with an Italian influenced approach.

Using experience that he gained while traveling in Italy, Chef Max Whitmore uses locally sourced, seasonally produced ingredients in a variety of innovative dishes. The restaurant is known for classic dishes like grandma’s lasagna, pressed sandwiches, signature pizzas and more unique items such as braised beef cheeks over potato gnocchi and pork osso bucco. There is also a wide selection of small plates that make for a great sharing option for guests.

“This is an exciting time to be a restaurant in Vancouver,” Whitmore said. “We look forward to expanding our strong client base to a growing population in not only Vancouver but Portland as well. In our future lies the opportunity to introduce new Vancouver patrons to a style of cooking that combines locally sourced ingredients with Italian sensibilities – and there is nothing we are prouder of than that.”

Location: 3425 SE 192nd Ave., Vancouver

Hours: Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Price point: $8 to $21

What to try: Steak salad, Signature Italian Sausage and Sweet Pepper Pasta, Meatball Sandwich with provolone and spicy tomato sauce

Comments

comments