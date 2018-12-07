Lunch Hour: Roots Restaurant & Bar

Are you looking for somewhere new to have lunch during your weekday lunch break? Brooke Strickland, a freelance writer for the VBJ, has a few suggestions of places to try around the Vancouver area. Check in with the VBJ in the first and third issues of each month for a new lunch spot suggestion.

Roots Restaurant & Bar just celebrated 15 years in Clark County, where they have become known for their innovative menu that features a variety of Pacific Northwest favorites. The restaurant focuses primarily on creating fresh, seasonal cuisine with roots that are ingrained in the Northwest, including local farm products from the Puget Sound, Ellensburg, Walla Walla, Yakima Valley and more.

The fully stocked bar and open kitchen views give customers a glimpse into all the cooking action. The restaurant offers not only lunch, but weekend brunch and dinner menus as well. Hungry patrons can expect to see hearty dishes that include local favorites like Dungeness crab, Puget Sound mussels, Carlton Farms pork, as well as lighter fare including roast beet and new crop apple salad, or their most popular seller, the house-made pastrami sandwich.

Location: 19215 SE 34th Street, Camas

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Happy Hour, 3-6 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to close on Friday and Saturday

Price point: $7 to $20

What to try: House-made pastrami sandwich, Roots burger, Crispy fried oysters with coleslaw and house-made cocktail sauce

Brad Root, owner and executive chef of Roots Restaurant & Bar, explained that he looks forward to continuing to focus on serving fresh, local cuisine to customers in the future.

“We were one of the first, scratch-based locally sourced fine dining restaurants in the Vancouver area,” he said. “As far as the revitalization of Vancouver’s food scene – we’ve been doing that since we opened in 2003.”

