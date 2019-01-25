Lunch Hour: Northwood Public House

Are you looking for somewhere new to have lunch during your weekday lunch break? Brooke Strickland, a freelance writer for the VBJ, has a few suggestions of places to try around the Vancouver area.

Lovingly nicknamed the “Cheers” of Battle Ground, Northwood Public House is a family friendly gathering place that first opened in March 2014. The restaurant embraces the Pacific Northwest spirit and is home of the Little Dipper Brewing Company.

Northwood has up to 21 rotating taps, has an extensive whiskey collection and delivers an abundance of pub-style food including burgers, fish and chips, nachos, and local favorites like Smoked Salmon Fettucine. The restaurant also hosts regular events including Oktoberfest, Harvest Days Pig Roast, the Anniversary Crab Feast and more. All menu items are cooked from scratch and the pub is focused on creating an authentic hospitality experience for each guest.

Eric Starr, owner of Northwood Public House shares: “To us food means family. We have dreamed of providing great pub food, hospitality and craft beer in a family friendly atmosphere. Northwood is our vision for a gathering place where guests socialize and relax. Northwood is our dream come true. We are pleased to share that dream with our Clark County community and beyond.”

Location: 1401 SE Rasmussen Blvd., Battle Ground

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Price point: $5.25 to $16.95

What to try: Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich with muenster cheese & bacon on a pretzel bun, the Kentucky Hot Brown – an open-face hot turkey sandwich smothered in creamy cheese sauce, bacon, and tomatoes, or Perogies topped with caramelized onions and sour cream.

Comments

comments