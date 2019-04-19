Lunch Hour: Farrar’s Bistro

Farrar’s Bistro first opened its doors in the summer of 2007. They started small, cooking all their food on a Traeger barbecue and a panini press. While the restaurant still smokes some of the meat onsite on the Traeger, Farrar’s Bistro has now tripled in size and has grown to offer an eclectic menu that ranges from certified Angus beef bites to chicken pot pie. Almost everything is crafted in-house, including the sauces, rubs and dressings, and they use local produce and vendors whenever possible. With daily lunch specials, Farrar’s Bistro has a classy, yet comfortable and welcoming environment that encourages customers to have fun, work or relax.

Location: 12514 NW 36th Ave., Vancouver

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Closed Sundays

Price point: $5.50 to $16

What to try: Burger with a one-third-pound blend of Angus, short rib and brisket; Jamin Ham Melt with Ridgefield’s Cloud Nine Farms Chèvre; Smoked Meatloaf with Slow Smoked Elk and Angus; Smoked Salmon Won Tons with Thai Cream Cheese

“Our future goal is to be a Vancouver mainstay by providing a quality, clean and consistent bistro our customers can count on serving flavorful fresh food, while giving exemplary service,” said Debbie Belden, owner of Farrar’s Bistro.

