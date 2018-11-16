Lunch Hour: Crave Grille

Are you looking for somewhere new to have lunch during your weekday lunch break? Brooke Strickland, a freelance writer for the VBJ, has a few suggestions of places to try around the Vancouver area. Check in with the VBJ in the first and third issues of each month for a new lunch spot suggestion.

Crave Grille opened five years ago with the goal of serving delicious, upscale American-style food. In 2016, the company was purchased by Shelly McClellan and Scott Curry and today, the restaurant is known for their Kobe-style beef burgers, vodka-based macaroni and cheese made with Tillamook aged white cheddar and fresh pasta made in Portland, and prime rib and pulled pork sandwiches that they smoke themselves.

Crave Grille has tried to create and serve the best burgers possible with unique flavors that come out as part of their “burger of the month” promotion. In the past, they have offered a spaghetti burger, a maple bacon burger with house-made maple spread and much more. Crave Grille also has one of the biggest happy hour menus in Vancouver with 16 food items and a large selection of handcrafted cocktails and other drinks.

Location: 13205 NE Fourth Plain Blvd., Suite 104, Vancouver

Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Happy Hour: Monday-Friday, 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close

Price point: $11 to $18

What to try: Cuban sandwich, traditional cheeseburger, BLTA sandwich, bacon blue cheese salad

Steve Curry, co-owner of Crave Grille, shares that in the past two and a half years, they have started to grow out of the current location and they are considering an expansion to open additional locations in Vancouver, Battle Ground and Camas. He says that people come from all over to try their food and new locations could provide more convenient access to their quality menu offering.

“I think we are constantly pushing ourselves in our food and drinks,” he said.

