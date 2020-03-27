Lewis Group CPAs focuses on people

Today, the company has 11 year-round employees and has tripled its revenue in the last six years

Founded in 1994, Lewis Group CPAs has built a reputation for quality service and technical expertise in the area of tax, accounting, consulting and business advisory services. When Chris Lewis’ business partner of nine years retired in 2014, Lewis took sole ownership of the company. At that time there were three people working for the business and today, there are 11 year-round employees and three seasonal employees. They have tripled their revenue in the last six years.

Lewis said that putting down roots in Southwest Washington was a given for him.

“I moved to Clark County when I was 11 from San Diego and like most California transplants, I quickly realized that there is no better place to live than the Northwest,” he said. “After graduating from college, I knew I wanted to raise a family in Clark County and have my own accounting practice close to home. Three years into my career, that became a reality.”

The company’s motto is “making relationships count” and this is something that Lewis and his team stands by throughout each interaction with their valued clients.

“Vancouver and the greater Clark County is really a small town where there are not many degrees of separation between people,” Lewis said. “We strive to develop relationships with our clients, answer our phones, respond to emails and treat people how we would want to be treated if we were the client.”

One of the most notable things that makes Lewis Group CPAs stand apart is their four-day work week that happens eight months out of the year: April 16 to December 31. This is something that Lewis implemented when he took over as the sole owner of the business. His idea was met with a bit of skepticism at first, but he explains that once he had people on board, it made a huge positive impact, not only personally, but professionally too.

“Amazing things happened once we made this change,” Lewis said. “Our staff became a lot more productive. We came to work each Monday completely refreshed after a three-day weekend and the service we provided to our clients improved. We’ve grown rapidly in the last six years and I firmly believe this is one of the main reasons why.”

Looking toward to the future, Lewis expects that his business will see continued growth, especially as Clark County’s business community continues to grow and expand.

“Our firm will be there, ready to help,” he said. “As we grow, we strive to hire individuals who share our passion for delivering personalized service to our clients. We feel as though this is one of the key factors that sets us apart from other CPA firms in the area.”

