Laurus Wealth Management celebrates 22 years

When Michael R. Burgoyne, president of Laurus Wealth Management, launched his new business venture in 1998, he was looking for a way to work directly with clients and stay close to home at the same time. His previous work had him consulting for banks and advisers on financial planning and investments in 12 Western states. This left him constantly on the road and away from his family. So, he decided to head out on his own.

Today, his wealth management firm provides asset management, financial planning, insurance, and other related services and products to clients. Their three areas of expertise are retirement, legacy and transition planning. The company uses the largest independent broker dealer LPL Financial to give them independence from products that is not found in many other firms that offer similar investment or insurance services.

After being headquartered in a Cascade Park office for more than 20 years, the company is now located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, where four advisers and consultants, in addition to four administrative team members work each day.

“Revenue, employee count and assets under management have grown consistently since starting from scratch with no employees and doing everything myself,” Burgoyne said. “Today we manage more than $300 million of client assets and have built a culture of sustainability to serve the needs of our clients multi-generationally. We have advisers in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s. This gives us a very deep generational perspective internally, as well as the ability to serve our clients for many decades to come.”

Burgoyne said that they take the company’s growth very seriously and have always been committed to the community of Clark County.

“We have been very intentional about our growth and add both additional advisers and/or staff when it meets a specific and pre-determined need or strategic goal,” he said. “We also strategically outsource things like payroll, accounting, legal, marketing and technology support to local and regional providers in our community rather than try and replicate what they do well in house.”

Many of the team members at Laurus Wealth Management serve on numerous boards and committees in the area, including Salmon Creek Legacy Hospital Foundation, MarriageTeam, Children’s Center and more.

“I think if you’re going to succeed in a local community, you have to engage with that community. This is our home and we have an ability to impact it in positive ways,” Burgoyne said.

Looking at the future of the company, Burgoyne said he believes that no matter how technology changes or what fluctuations occur with tax or legacy rules, one thing will always remain – people.

“Wealth is not money in our view,” he said. “It’s our relationships, education, occupation, dreams, goals, passions, children, values, character … money is often the string that binds them together. If we can help people think of money as a tool for their true wealth, as opposed to an objective or wealth itself, we can have positive impact in many tangible ways in the lives of our clients.”

Laurus Wealth Management is located at 314 W. 15th St., Suite 100, in Vancouver.

