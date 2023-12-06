Juxtaposition Offers High End Shopping Experience for Clark County

Juxtaposition, a unique lifestyle store that offers artwork, lighting, home décor, gift items, and custom order furniture, opened its Camas location in February 2020. Company owner Suzanne Ferguson shares that she launched her business to not only offer top quality brands and products, but also to create a one-of-a-kind in-store experience for people.

She said, “I wanted to create an experiential shopping experience for consumers, where just coming to the store is fun – a store merchandised to create a treasure hunt experience for the shopper, with exemplary customer service, while creating a sense of something special with every purchase.”

To do that, she and her team of 11 employees offer furniture vignettes that are fully styled to create looks that are ‘dressing rooms’ for customer’s homes. All the customer furniture is made in the USA. The team also offers complimentary in-home or in-store design services.

“I believe consumers want something a little different, items that are not like what you find everywhere,” she explained. “Home is a place to relax, rejuvenate, create, and share and should be a place that is uniquely yours. We love helping customers create their spaces, find the finishing touches, or add a few special updates to achieve a look and feel that they love and that is uniquely their own style. I look for things that are just a little different, to create highly curated looks. Our style is transitional to modern, but we are ‘Juxtaposition’, so we like to mix things up.”

Gallery photos courtesy of Juxtaposition

Ferguson shares that opening right before the pandemic shutdown was difficult. She lost her team, but then a few months later was able to partially re-open. That time also brought inventory issues – suppliers were shut down, freight deliveries were scarce, and the e-commerce portion of the business wasn’t launched.

But Ferguson didn’t give up, and that perseverance paid off. Business picked back up and the store’s success was so evident that in September 2023, she opened a second Juxtaposition location in Ridgefield.

She shared, “Our resiliency was tested for sure, but, at the same time, I began to see that our community not only wanted but needed a store like ours, and wanted us there. It was a testament to the commitment small town communities have for their local small businesses. We made it through because of that support, love, and commitment. We are excited to continue expanding our brand awareness and building our team of talented designers – creating a truly unique and fun shopping experience in Camas and Ridgefield.”