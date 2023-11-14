Felida Welcomes Cork & Bubbles

Cork & Bubbles, Felida’s newest wine and champagne bar, is approaching one year of business operations and so far, the neighborhood – and Clark County – have embraced it.

Stacey Medak, owner of the business, shares that she opened Cork & Bubbles on December 23, 2022, so she could showcase her love of different flavored sparkling wines. Currently, the wine bar features a variety of local wines, as well as a few international wines and bubbles from Italy and France. She works with a few different distributors in the area that assist with the selection of the products and together, they aim to provide different wines that other restaurants in the area don’t carry.

“I’ve always wanted to own something for myself,” she said. “My goal was to showcase more sparkling wine options and provide a great experience for our customers. This neighborhood is a great spot to bring the community together.”

She decided to open her business in Felida because she lives near there and appreciated how supportive the neighborhood businesses have been. Medak said that the businesses around her have partnered together for a few different events with the goal to see each other grow.

In its nearly full year of business operations, Cork & Bubbles has had more than 6,500 seats filled. Some of these are return customers, but Medak said that nearly every day she meets people that are visiting for the first time.

Medak shared, “We are a unique wine bar because we are not just a tasting room. We do provide different flight options for our customers to try a variety of wine and bubbles, but we also offer many food options that you can’t find at other wine tasting rooms.”

Alongside its diverse wine and sparkling wine list and signature cocktail offerings, Cork & Bubbles provides some delicious menu items produced in their small kitchen. Some of these include chicken and steak skewers and a variety of flatbreads such as bacon, brie and honey, strawberry basil and brie, caprese, and creamy cranberry. They also have spinach and cheese pastries and carry the traditional hummus plates, fruit and cheese plates, and charcuterie boards.

“We do everything on site and keep everything fresh,” she said.

Medak also opens the space for different events. So far, she’s hosted paint nights, bunco parties, trivia and bingo nights, and has brought in live music. Medak is also active at other events promoting her business. She recently attended the Ridgefield Downtown Wine Walk and she was able to participate in the Parade of Homes and New Homes Tour, where Cork & Bubbles won three awards from the Chef, Hop & Vine.

In the future, she would love to see Cork & Bubbles host fundraisers, private events, and other celebrations.

“I’m excited to see us continue to grow and be more involved in the community,” she said.

Cork & Bubbles is located in Felida Village at 3602 NW 119th Street Suite 100, Vancouver 98685