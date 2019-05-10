Chandelier Bakery creates gourmet goodies

Monica Kersey, owner of Chandelier Bakery, has always been passionate about baking, so opening a bakery in the historic Padden House in Vancouver is a dream come-true. The building’s turn-of-the-century charm gives the bakery an authentic homemade feel and pairs perfectly with the family recipes that they use that have been passed down through the generations.

Kersey, who opened the business in February 2018, has 10 employees that work with her, many of them her family.

“Our bakery is definitely a family business,” she said. “My parents have been there helping me since day one. My father is to be credited for our breads, croissants and pies. My husband is to be credited for the homemade chili and quiche. My son, Jonah, created the recipes for our grilled paninis. My mother helps keep our bakery neat and tidy and is there when I just need to de-stress. My brother, Chris, who is blind and mentally delayed, makes our seriously addictive dog treats.”

Kersey went on to explain that her mother-in-law, aunt and sister sew aprons and other items that are for sale; her youngest son helps with dishwashing and grounds-keeping; and on any given day, there are uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews that work as greeters and baristas.

Kersey also works with people outside the family, primarily two talented cake artists that design one-of-a-kind custom cakes and cookies. One of these bakers has also contributed many of her own family recipes to the bakery’s daily rotations. The bakery specializes in 3-D sculpted and multi-tiered cakes for any occasion, and they also provide custom logo cookies for businesses, weddings and other events. In addition to a full coffee bar and Italian cream soda menu, the café menu also offers breakfast sandwiches and quiches, lunch paninis, homemade cupcakes, macaroons, cinnamon rolls, muffins and fresh-baked cakes that can be purchased in their entirety, or by the slice.

Kersey said that her passion for baking is what drives the business and the atmosphere at her business is one that welcomes people to sit back and get away from hectic day-to-day life.

“In the kitchen was where I could always find my ‘happy place,’” she said. “Our bakery’s unique style gives people of Vancouver an opportunity to sit down and enjoy a pastry and cup of coffee with a friend or loved one. It’s a great place to go to escape the hustle and bustle of life’s busyness.”

The business is only a year old, which gives Kersey plenty of momentum in looking toward what future growth will come for Chandelier Bakery. She said that they plan on focusing more on their outside catering services and that they are pursuing getting their alcohol license so they can sell and serve champagne and other wines at weddings or corporate events.

Chandelier Bakery is located at 5206 NE 78th St., in Vancouver.

