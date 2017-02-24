Centrixity provides businesses blueprints for success

Every company, no matter how big or small, has its own unique strengths and challenges, but identifying what those are isn’t necessarily a given.

Enter Centrixity, a Vancouver-based consulting firm that works with companies to provide customized solutions to improve business and bolster their bottom line.

From employee training, assistance with company restructuring or tips on engaging employees in new ways, whatever it is that will cultivate strong teamwork in a business, Centrixity’s founders Scott and Patty Carroll are dedicated in using their 50 years of combined expertise in sales, training and leadership to help companies offer a better workplace.

The Carrolls began their company in 2012 under another name but after exploring new ways to expand their services, they rebranded under the name Centrixity in 2015.

“The name invariably prompts the question, ‘Centrixity, what’s that?’ Of course, we love having the opportunity to share,” said Scott. “Centrixity helps you cut through the complexity of business to what is most central to your company’s success: your people.”

As Scott explained it, there is nothing “cookie cutter” about what they do. What sets them apart, he said, is their ability to partner with each client to develop specific solutions to meet specific needs.

“Throughout our careers, we have helped startups, mid-size and Fortune 500 companies improve their businesses in ways that far exceeded expectations,” explained Scott. “We’ve consistently delivered positive results for our partners, no matter the size of the company, no matter the industry.”

The future

Scott and Patty work with two full-time employees, along with a well-developed network of trusted trainers and facilitators around the country that they can tap into as needed for larger scale transformation work with businesses.

Centrixity has worked mainly with Fortune 500 companies in the past, but this year they are shifting their focus a bit. Currently, the team at Centrixity is focusing on cultivating new relationships with small, medium and large companies in the Vancouver and Portland area.

“We are also very excited and optimistic about the release of a new hiring and succession planning tool that has been in development for more than two years,” Scott shared. “We will be able to make it broadly available in the next couple of months.”

Patty recently joined Scott as a Certified Facilitator/Trainer for The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team training program and they plan to use their more than 600 hours of proven leadership and team development programs to help companies develop strategies that work.

The Carrolls said their primary goal is to assist businesses in building a successful environment where people honestly enjoy coming to work; Centrixity’s team loves seeing outstanding people coming together to achieve goals – day after day, quarter after quarter, year after year.

To them, this is the ultimate positive reward.

“This philosophy has guided our careers: communicate goals, capitalize on strengths, engage employees, remove barriers, then get out of the way and let the magic happen,” said Scott.

Editor’s note: Centrixity is a member of the Vancouver Business Journal’s Strategic Partnership Program. To learn more about the program, contact Irene Pettengill at 360.448.6013.

