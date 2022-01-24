Business Spotlight: Sauce Boxx

Sauce Boxx, a Clark County-based subscription service is bringing freshly made sauces, marinades, and flavored butters for cooking to homes of all kinds. In just one year of business operations, Madeline Bache, founder and owner of the company, has grown Sauce Boxx to serve 150 subscribers to date, cold shipping the products to homes along the west side of the Rocky Mountains.

Bache, a busy mom of four, had the idea for the business because she needed an easy way to make dinner fast, easy, and delicious. She and her husband decided to take a leap of faith and sold their house, moved their family into an RV, and used their profits to launch Sauce Boxx.

“I always had meat in my freezer, staples in my pantry, and even a drawer full of produce, but still nothing to make it come together,” she explained. “So, I created Sauce Boxx to help me out.”

Today, Bache works with three other talented chefs to create their products, working out of a sub-leased commercial kitchen in downtown Vancouver. Sauce Boxx offers a monthly subscription service that is $35 per month and allows customers to customize their orders. All products have zero preservatives and come in unique options like Cowboy Butter, Basil and Pepita Pesto, and Everything Basil Sauce.

Bache and her team are working on ways to enhance their product line and expand their delivery territory. The products, in addition to their library of online recipes that the company provides has proven successful, especially since the pandemic hit.

“Customers are bogged down from the emotional baggage that COVID has brought,” said Bache. “The last thing they want to do is cook a fancy time-consuming meal. When I presented Sauce Boxx to my social media, customers were desperate for help and a pick-me-up in their kitchen. So, the pandemic worked in my favor. Restaurants were closed or at minimum capacity. People were on hold from working and couldn’t afford the habitual take out they had accustomed themselves to.”

Sauce Boxx recently received a spot in a small business accelerator program that begins this month. Bache also recently filmed a show in Kansas City, where Sauce Boxx competed in a start-up competition. She believes that both things will help build brand awareness and help accelerate growth.

Looking ahead, Bache shares that she and her team are working on producing customer favorites, in addition to introducing new seasonal options. Sauce Boxx will also continue participation in vendor booths.

Bache said, “When customers try the sauces for themselves, their eyes light up, and we see a 95% purchase rate.”

