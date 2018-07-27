Boulevard Homes NW sees continued growth in county

When Patrick Ginn started out as a real estate transaction coordinator in 2005, he realized his passion for the industry and was soon recognized as one of the top real estate brokers in the county.

In 2009, Ginn shifted his focus to land development and new home construction and, over time, has worked to rise to the forefront of development in the booming Clark County area. In 2016, he joined forces with Brent Harrison, a long-time builder and owner of Boulevard Homes, where they launched the Boulevard Homes NW brand, which is the home building arm of the Ginn Group of companies.

“Starting out with a small team of just seven employees about 18 months ago, Boulevard Homes NW is on pace to start over 300 homes within Clark County in 2019 with a staff of just under 25 people directly supporting Boulevard Homes NW,” said Jeff Wheeler, chief operations officer of Ginn Group. “Along with Boulevard Homes NW, the Ginn Group executes land development (Ginn Development), real estate sales (Ginn Realty Group) and property management (Ginn Property Management). All of these companies provide direct support and knowledge that maximizes the effectiveness and quality in which Boulevard Homes NW can bring the needed housing to our local community. Boulevard Homes NW will have quadrupled in size of the direct employees at the end of 2018, over a 24-month period.”

The company’s focus is providing top quality entry-level homes for people of all kinds, including those in the workforce, investors and others in the active adult market segment, generally ages 55 and up. Currently, there are homes available in seven communities in the area including several developments in various parts of Vancouver and one in Woodland, with home prices starting in the low 300s.

Wheeler shares that the company is positioned for success, both now and well into the future.

“While building and selling homes in a hot market has its advantages, Ginn entered the local market just a few short years before one of the largest housing downturns in history. That experience will not be forgotten, and the company is positioned for continued success in all markets – not just today’s hot market,” Wheeler said.

He goes on to share that because they are locally owned and operated, they have the unique advantage of understanding the inner workings of the local market and can adapt to the changes that happen in it. Wheeler shares some of the other reasons why Boulevard Homes NW stands apart.

“As a company, we are one a very few local companies that actively develops raw land, builds homes, sells and manages,” he said. “Starting with the land, because we own and control our supply for several years into the future, we work to design communities, not just houses, and we plan our business operations accordingly. Because we sell and manage the property that we develop and build, we constantly receive and incorporate customer feedback.”

“Beyond the business difference, we also stand apart from other companies because of our commitment to the local community,” Wheeler continued. “Our team lives, works and plays in the local community, and has a vested interested in making it better for everyone. We expect the next 10 years and beyond to be continued growth and improvement, much like it has been the last 10 years. Clark County is home for us and we remain excited and committed to creating quality, vibrant communities.”

