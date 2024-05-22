Boulder Falls Landscaping Strives to Get Details Perfect

When Scott Esteb founded Boulder Falls Landscaping, he had a mission to provide beautiful landscaping to customers across Vancouver. Now, 26 years later, under owner Tyrone Foster’s leadership, the full service residential and commercial landscaping and landscape design company has grown to employ 16 people that serve not only Vancouver, but Washougal, Camas, Battle Ground, and Ridgefield. The company has established its reputation as a leader in their field because of their commitment to getting the details right – every time.

Foster shared, “The needs of residential and commercial clients vary, but we strive to understand the uniqueness of their desires and deliver exceptional customer service. We are a company that listens to our clients, partners with them to explore possibilities, and provides high quality services. We focus on delivering real value to our clients.”

How do they do it? Foster says it is with a commitment to integrity and doing what they say they’ll do.

“Once we commit to a client’s project, they will remain our priority and we won’t delay their schedule due to new opportunities,” he explained. “We don’t cut corners and we stand behind our work.”

It’s obvious that their method of doing business and doing right by the client is working, too. Revenue has more than quadrupled since those first years of operation, the team has more than tripled, and the company’s services more than 100 residential and commercial clients yearly.

Foster says that he finds joy outside of work supporting vulnerable children in the areas of education, adoption, and foster care. Having come to Vancouver from Puerto Rico, Foster said running a family-owned business has had its challenges. But he has persevered and has never lost sight of what’s important: working hard, providing jobs and making Clark County a more beautiful place to live.

“I wasn’t born into a family with money, so there are the challenges that come along with those circumstances,” he explained.“I think anyone not born with a silver spoon has to face certain obstacles, but I believe there is beauty in the struggle that develops our value system and helps shape our character. Business challenges have taught me the importance of being nimble and flexible. We don’t control a lot of the external factors that impact our businesses. So, what do I and my fellow coworkers do when things like financial or labor issues arise? We roll up our sleeves, listen to our clients, understand their needs, delight them with our services, and pivot our strategies when necessary.”

Looking at the future, Boulder Falls Landscaping is considering how improvements in technology will positively impact how they do business. From irrigation systems, to outdoor living spaces, to green roofs/walls, turf solutions, and other electrical equipment, Foster says that there are many innovations coming down the pipeline to keep an eye out for.

He said, “Creativity produces opportunities for brighter tomorrows.”