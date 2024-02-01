Best in Business Spotlight: Kindred Media Co.

Kindred Media Company founder Shay Smith knows marketing. He spent some time working in the corporate marketing game and often hired agencies for larger projects. After seeing various quirks in agency operations and a consistent lack of pizzazz in the content, he thought about what it would take to create an agency that could handle all marketing needs under one roof. When he lost his mother to ALS in 2021, he quickly recognized how important it is to seize every moment and not be afraid to step out on a limb to make a dream a reality. With the help of his wife Noel, Kindred Media launched in their garage in February 2023. Today, the company has office space on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, right next to Kiggins Theater.

“Kindred Media isn’t just a business venture—it’s my dream and a nod to Mom,” he said. “Her initials, Karen Morley, are right there in the name. It’s my way of saying, ‘Let’s not wait for tomorrow; let’s chase those dreams now.’”

While the company’s primary focus is video production, the team also provides websites, social media management, product branding, marketing strategy, photography, commercial video services, and more. Alongside Smith, who serves as the creative director, there is an operations director, a creative content manager, art director, director of photography, and resident photographer.

“We’re your in-house marketing allies,” Smith said. “Understanding your business needs is fundamental to us, and our goal is straightforward: to help you grow. What sets us apart is our commitment to looking at the bigger picture. We don’t just tackle individual tactics; we analyze the broader strategy to ensure every aspect is considered for comprehensive and effective solutions.”

While those early months were a hustle, Smith and his team have established a great reputation so far. They regularly work with local clients like Trap Door Brewing, Bleu Door Bakery, Wickum Weld, Northside Ford, Lamb Weston, and Grains of Wrath Brewing. Smith shares that their services go beyond just creating great content, too. For example, for their social media services, their team visits clients weekly to capture new and fresh content and ensure it aligns with their current marketing goals.

“We’re not slowing down,” Smith shared. “We’re teaming up with talented local creatives and expanding our services. At Kindred, our deal is simple: top-notch content, no compromises. Our motto is ‘whatever it takes’, meaning we won’t ship anything that’s not the absolute best. And that standard goes for our partners too – we’re all about keeping it real and bringing excellence to the table. We produce the highest quality product possible and have fun while doing it.”

There are great things on the horizon for Kindred Media. They are currently constructing a production studio to provide creative space for product photo and video shoots that require a studio setting. They are also working with a national company on some commercials and have a potential documentary series coming that’s focused on music and people.

Smith said, “We champion a strategy-first approach, collaborating closely with our clients to craft solutions that surpass expectations. We believe in treating our clients like friends and fostering open communication. Our commitment extends beyond the projects; we invest in relationships and building long-lasting partnerships.”