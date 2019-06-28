Aho Construction continues to see uptick in growth, revenue

After working for many years in the construction industry, Mel Aho decided it was time for him to start his own home building business, and in 1987 he founded Vancouver-based Aho Construction. The family run homebuilding business specializes in building high quality single-family homes.

“We believe in thoughtful planning, quality craftmanship, and pride ourselves in providing great homes at sensible prices,” said John Cooney, director of marketing at Aho Construction. “In addition to the Vancouver area, we are building vibrant suburban communities across the state of Washington, including in the Yakima Valley, Tri-Cities, Spokane, Moses Lake and Quincy.”

Cooney said there were a variety of factors that influenced Aho’s decision to start his business in Clark County, including the county’s growth potential, its business-friendly environment, and the county’s skilled and diversified work force.

“While Aho Construction has expanded its reach over the years to include the entire state of Washington, Vancouver and Clark County remain the home for the company headquarters and location for numerous Aho Construction communities under development,” Cooney said.

At Aho Construction, Cooney said the company’s homes and communities are designed with a balance of superior livability and real value in mind. He said that something that sets them apart from other construction companies is that they create value through their thoughtful development, skillfully composed floor plans, construction expertise, reputable trade partners and their dedicated team of direct sales professionals. Cooney pointed out that team members are Aho are not compensated more when the customer spends more.

“We pride ourselves on building quality into every new home right from the start,” he said. “Our standard features are often considered upgrades at many other builders and our customers really appreciate the wide selection they have when considering lots, floor plans, cabinets, fixtures, colors and appliances.”

Currently, Aho Construction has 35 full-time employees between their Vancouver offices and their seven communities being built across the state of Washington. Although the Great Recession severely impacted the home building industry, with many homebuilders going out of business, Cooney said Aho Construction persevered by remaining focused on delivering quality and value to their customers.

“Our persistence has paid off and we have seen a steady upward trajectory in both revenue and growth through recovery,” Cooney said.

Cooney said there are many reasons that Aho Construction continues to be successful in the Clark County community, including the company’s established reliability.

“Many homebuyers come to us referred by their friends and family who have already enjoyed owning an Aho Construction home,” he said. “We see that as an incredible compliment, and we are proud to have built homes for generations of happy customers, their friends and extended families.”

“We are also proud of the fact that many of our employees live in the Aho Construction homes,” Cooney continued. “We see our job as not just building homes but building vibrant communities. Our customers appreciate our dedication to the local community, and our focus on creating family friendly neighborhoods close to schools, shopping, work and leisure activities.”

Aho Construction can be contacted at 360-254-0493.

Comments

comments