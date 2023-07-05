2022 Fastest Growing Companies 6-10 Years WINNER

Paul Montague Tax Preparation was established in Vancouver in 2017, and like each previous year continues to see marked growth. Over the last year Vancouver saw many long time tax preparers retire, and that has been a big plus for Paul, owner and operator. 2022 showed substantial growth for Paul as he had a high percentage of returning clients, but also a solid increase in new clients as well. Montague pointed out that there will always be a solid demand for tax preparers, and he is happy to be there to answer the call for help. Montague credited his adoption of new technology and software programs that increased productivity as well as sped up the tax filing process. With a nearly 40% increase in profitability, Montague is considering adding additional staff for the next tax season!