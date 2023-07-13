2022 Fastest Growing Companies 1-5 Years WINNER

Founded in May of 2020, just a few months into the Covid pandemic Saxum Stone managed to “We buck the head-winds of Covid for the last two years and have built a solid business in the stone countertop industry. By purchasing gran-ite, marble, quartz, and limestone from around the world, Saxum has expanded in both the residential and commercial markets. Headquartered in Vancouver with an additional location in Auburn to serve the Puget Sound region, Saxum has gained some notable customers including IKEA and Turner Construction. Since their inception Saxum increased their revenue by the end of 2022 by 191% and added 49 new employees. Saxum CFO Charlie Zupsic pointed out that Saxum’s market coverage extends from the Portland Metro area to Seattle.” Says of Saxum Stone LLC.

www.saxumcountertops.com