2022 Business Growth Awards Start Up of the Year Winner

Boesel Interior Construction LLC was started in January of 2022. Travis Boesel, President, said that having spent nearly 20 years as a steel side framer as part of the Carpenters union he decided to go into business for himself. Boesel added that “after almost two decades in the field, I continued to move up within the industry and I learned so many things about the trade, but I wanted to continue my personal growth and figured running my own business would provide me with a meaningful challenge.” The biggest I was bored with the same day-to-day activities and wanted something different. I needed to take control of my own life and schedule. I wanted create freedom.” Within the first year of business Boesel Construction was able to hit its three year gross revenue goal and now has a 5-man team. The staffing and revenue growth also allowed him to sign on with both the Carpenters & Tapers Unions. Boesel expects this year to be more successful and fulfilling than last year.