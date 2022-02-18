YWCA Clark County Awarded $3 Million Grant From Ed & Dollie Lynch Fund

YWCA Clark County’s (YWCACC) Domestic Violence Program, SafeChoice, received a $3 million, multi-year grant to prevent homelessness from the Ed and Dollie Lynch Fund at the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington.

Domestic violence is a major cause of homelessness for women as half of all homeless women and children have fled abuse. To address this cause, YWCACC plans to increase its SafeChoice shelter capacity and enhance holistic services that give long-lasting support to survivors of domestic violence according to Holly Jacobs, Board President of YWCACC.

“A grant of this magnitude is transformative to our community, expanding access to a safe, confidential location with supportive services for more women in Clark County,” Jacobs said. “We are so appreciative of this investment.”

Michael Lynch, a personal representative for the Ed & Dollie Lynch Fund at the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington, said the advisors saw the urgency of this issue because domestic violence rates are on the rise.

“We have an emergent need for additional services to address domestic violence in our community. This is a critical moment where providing the needed services to women and children can interrupt the cycle of poverty and launch an exit from survival mode, while restoring freedom and independence,” Lynch said. “The advisors believe that investing in the YWCA’s incredible and effective program will help make this happen.”

For more on YWCACC or how you can support the mission, visit ywcaclarkcounty.org or @YWCACC on social media.

ABOUT YWCA CLARK COUNTY

Each year, YWCACC serves over 12,000 individuals including survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, youth aging out of foster care and preschool children at-risk of experiencing homelessness. YWCACC’s mission is to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

ABOUT THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON

Established in 1984, the Community Foundation helps southwest Washingtonians build a more vibrant community by inspiring investments in local philanthropy. The Foundation holds more than 325 distinct funds, which are actively invested to generate growth for granting purposes. Learn more at www.cfsww.org.