Yorke to take over as VBJ managing editor

The owners of the Vancouver Business Journal recently announced that they have selected Joanna Yorke to take over the position of managing editor.

Yorke, 29, will take over for current Editor-in-Chief Nicholas Shanmac starting with this week’s Sept. 8 issue. Read about Shanmac’s new career venture in Movers and Shakers on page six.

A 2010 graduate of the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman, Yorke received her bachelor’s degree in communication with an emphasis on journalism and a minor in political science.

Yorke worked as a staff reporter for The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years, taking on many of the responsibilities of editor after the position was eliminated in early 2016. In August of 2016, she joined a group of professionals in the newspaper industry to help start up and run ClarkCountyToday.com, a news website that covers all of the Clark County area. Yorke also works one day each week as a server at a local business, Mill Creek Pub in Battle Ground, and has worked there for more than five years.

After taking a break from the newspaper world for several months, Yorke is back and ready to take on the role of managing editor of the VBJ.

