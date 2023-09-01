WSUV hosting women in tech seminar

WSU Vancouver is hosting Women in Tech, with the goal of helping current and future students learn about the opportunities and challenges for women in STEM fields. Guest speakers include women engineers and programmers currently working at local companies including WaferTech, HP, SEH America, Sigma Design, Smarsh and WSU Vancouver. The discussion will be led by School of Engineering and Computer Science Director Xinghui Zhao and will be followed by networking and refreshments.

This is a great opportunity to meet professionals in STEM fields, current students, and alumni. Women considering a career in STEM fields are encouraged to attend. In addition to WSU Vancouver students, area high school seniors interested in STEM and local professionals are invited.

The event will be held from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the Firstenburg Student Commons on the WSU Vancouver Campus.

Women in Tech is sponsored by WaferTech, a TSMC company that is excited to host events supporting women in STEM fields. For more information, contact Mary Beth Bulger, mary.bulger@wsu.edu.