WSU Vancouver receives $10,000 grant from Fred Meyer to improve food security in region

Washington State University Vancouver has received a $10,000 grant from The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation in partnership with Fred Meyer. The grant supports the work of the Food System Justice Action Research Project at WSU Vancouver.

The Food System Justice Action Research Project is an initiative of WSU Vancouver’s Collective for Social and Environmental Justice. The project studies and helps create community-led action plans to address the region’s heightened food insecurity in the wake of the pandemic, centering health and wellness outcomes and empowerment for BIPOC and other minoritized communities. “As we realize the acceleration of climate collapse, we need to understand the strategic importance of food systems and their relationships to transportation, economic and environmental justice,” said Roben White, a Lakota/Cheyenne activist, researcher and member of the WSU Vancouver Native Community Advisory Board. “CSEJ is making a great effort with the Food System Justice Action Research Project to do just that.”

“We are deeply committed to helping drive positive change in our communities,” said Jeffery Temple, director of corporate affairs at Fred Meyer Stores, Inc. “We focus our community efforts on our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan, our commitment to end hunger in the places we call home and eliminate waste across our company by 2025. We are excited to assist WSU Vancouver in this work.”

The long-term goal of FSJAR is to establish a transdisciplinary food system program at WSU Vancouver that will integrate research, experiential learning, career training, job creation and community service to address persistent food insecurity and promote food system resilience in the region.

Other funding for the initiative has been provided by The BNSF Foundation, The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington, Albertsons Companies Foundation and WSU Vancouver’s Council on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

Comments

comments