WSU Vancouver offering in-state tuition to three Oregon counties

Washington State University Vancouver is now offering in-state tuition for spring and fall 2021 to students who reside in Oregon’s Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties through a new program called the PDX Tuition Advantage.

Paying in-state tuition through the PDX Tuition Advantage will save qualifying students almost $15,000 a year. This year, the out-of-state cost of attendance at WSU Vancouver is $26,704. The in-state cost of attendance is $11,761. Oregon residents may choose WSU Vancouver because it offers programs not readily available in the Portland metropolitan area. Neuroscience, for instance, is a draw for students who plan to enter a health-related field.

Some of WSU Vancouver’s most popular majors such as business, and digital technology and culture offer hands-on learning that prepares students for their chosen career—and makes them sought after by employers. WSU Vancouver also offers a huge variety of internships that offer real-world experience and the opportunity to network in the business community.

