WSU Vancouver offering in-state tuition to three Oregon counties

Washington State University Vancouver is now offering in-state tuition for spring and fall 2021 to students who reside in Oregon’s Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties through a new program called the PDX Tuition Advantage.

Paying in-state tuition through the PDX Tuition Advantage will save qualifying students almost $15,000 a year. This year, the out-of-state cost of attendance at WSU Vancouver is $26,704. The in-state cost of attendance is $11,761. Oregon residents may choose WSU Vancouver because it offers programs not readily available in the Portland metropolitan area. Neuroscience, for instance, is a draw for students who plan to enter a health-related field. 

Some of WSU Vancouver’s most popular majors such as business, and digital technology and culture offer hands-on learning that prepares students for their chosen career—and makes them sought after by employers. WSU Vancouver also offers a huge variety of internships that offer real-world experience and the opportunity to network in the business community.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.