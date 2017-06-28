WorkSource offering computer programming training at no-cost to unemployed/underemployed

Individuals who have been out of work for more than six months and those that are underemployed may qualify for free computer programming training through WorkSource.

Between now and July 19, the Vancouver-based organization is hosting orientations every Thursday and Friday at 1 p.m. to meet with job seekers interested in learning more about the free training that will give them a foundation for growth as a programmer or web developer.

Orientations are being held at WorkSource, 204 SE Stonemill Drive, Suite 215, in Vancouver.

The computer training in HTML, CSS and beginning JavaScript will take place July 24 to August 11.

For more information, contact Jacob Miller at jamiller@esd.wa.gov or 360.735.5084.

