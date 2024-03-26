Workforce to Host Workshop on Employee Recruitment and Retention

As companies continue struggling to fill open jobs and retain valued employees, Workforce Southwest Washington (WSW), the nonprofit local workforce development board for Clark, Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties, is sponsoring a workshop series to help companies create a recruitment and retention action plan for their organization. WSW has engaged the human resources experts at Salsbury & Co. to lead the four-part workshop series that can give companies the knowledge and tools to overcome their employee recruitment and retention challenges.

Companies will learn how to:

Reach a larger pool of qualified, diverse candidates.

Recruit and onboard new employees to set them up for success.

Improve organizational operations, employee engagement and satisfaction.

Sessions will take place 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on April 11, 18, 25 and May 2 at Workforce Southwest Washington, 805 Broadway Street, Suite 412, Vancouver, WA 98660.

Registration is required at buff.ly/3x5oTUp and is $100 for nonprofits and $150 for for-profit organizations. Space is limited to two participants per organization, ideally staff from human resources and/or executive leadership. Registration includes lunch each session and a workbook of structured worksheets, examples, and a resource toolkit that helps reinforce the concepts discussed during each training session. At the end of the series, participants will walk away with a recruitment and retention action plan for their company.

Questions? Please contact Nolan Yaws-Gonzalez at nyaws-gonzalez@workforcesw.org or 360.567.1066. The value of the series is at least $1,000 per participant. WSW is thankful for the generous support of the U.S. Bank Foundation and KeyBank Foundation.

Workforce Southwest Washington (WSW), a nonprofit organization, is the Local Workforce Development Board (LWDB) designated by federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) legislation to oversee the public workforce system in Clark, Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties. WSW funds investments in community-based organizations, nonprofits and other groups that help individuals gain skills to obtain good-paying jobs or advance in their careers and help companies recruit, train and retain workers.