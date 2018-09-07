Workforce SW WA accepting business nominations for Workforce Awards

Workforce Southwest Washington (WSW) is accepting nominations of businesses in Clark, Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties for its Excellence in Workforce Development Awards.

Awards will be given in two categories:

Innovation in Workforce Development: This business has demonstrated strong commitment to help youth and adults develop professional and technical skills to find jobs through the creation of innovative workforce opportunities including internships, career-related learning experiences, mentoring, apprenticeship and/or participation in workforce events such as Manufacturing Day and/or the Youth Employment Summit.

Excellence in Building Workforce Partnerships: This business has demonstrated strong engagement and investment in the community through the development of partnerships with community-based organizations, nonprofits, community colleges, other businesses and/or workforce entities to create employment and career-pathway opportunities for youth and adult job seekers.

To review and download the Awards Guidelines and Nomination Form, go to www.workforcesw.org and click the link in the “news” section in the bottom right corner of the home page.

Clark County business nominations are due Oct. 5, 2018. Cowlitz and Wahkiakum business nominations are due Jan. 11, 2019.

Awards will be presented during WSW’s board meetings in December (Clark County businesses) and March (Cowlitz and Wahkiakum businesses).

Comments

comments