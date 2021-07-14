Workforce Southwest Washington to provide grants to companies for employee training, internships

Workforce Southwest Washington (WSW) is seeking companies in Clark, Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties to apply for its financial grants for employee training and paid internships.

To help companies grow and recover from the economic downturn, WSW is offering financial support for:

On-the-Job Training to help companies retain and improve the skills of their existing employees. Grants will be awarded to 10 companies in the amount of up to $10,000 per company. Go to bit.ly/otjgrants to learn more about on-the-job training.

Internships to assist companies in finding new talent and support them as they grow. Funding will be provided for 15 paid internships. Learn more about hosting an intern at bit.ly/interngrants.

Interested companies should apply by July 31 as funds are limited and grants will be awarded until funds are expended. Businesses wanting assistance to determine their training needs should reach out to WSW’s business services team.

From workforce training to recruitment and retention, WSW has services and resource for every stage of the manufacturing, healthcare, construction or technology business.

WSW invests more than $10 million annually to sustain and grow businesses and train and educate adult job seekers and youth in Southwest Washington.

