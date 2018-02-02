Workforce Southwest Washington launches workshop series

To help companies meet the challenges of finding and keeping employees, Workforce Southwest Washington is launching a workshop series to enable employers to learn best practices from businesses that have successfully found and hired good employees, and hear from experts in employee recruitment and retention.

The first event on Feb. 28 is “Summer Jobs: A Strategy to Build Your Workforce.” It will take place 7:45-9:30 a.m. at CoLab at Boomerang, 808 Main St., Vancouver.

Workshops will be held every other month on different dates in both Clark County and Cowlitz County.

Clark County dates and topics are:

Feb. 28 – Summer Jobs: A Strategy to Build Your Workforce

April 17 – Managing the Generation Gap in the Workplace (location: Ilani Casino Resort)

June 28 – Finding Employees in a tight labor market

Aug. 16 – Tips & tricks for finding and keeping great workers

Oct. 18 – When your best workers retire … what do you do now?

There is no cost to attend, however, space is limited and registration is required at http://bit.ly/2DvUgGL (for the Feb. 28 Clark County event) or go to www.evenbrite.com and search for “Workforce Southwest” and choose the event in Clark County or Cowlitz County.

Comments

comments