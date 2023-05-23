Washington State University invites businesses to job fair for students and alumni

Businesses are invited to participate in WSU Vancouver’s Student and Alumni Job Fair from 2 to 4 p.m. June 13, 2023 in the Firstenburg Student Commons on campus. The fair invites business representatives to meet WSU Vancouver students and alumni to discuss career and internship possibilities. WSU Vancouver invests in ensuring its graduates are career ready by supporting career development programs for all academic departments.

The cost to register is $50. Register online at studentaffairs.vancouver.wsu.edu/career-services/employer-relations. The cost of registration includes use of a provided six-foot display table, admission for two people, two parking permits and light refreshments.

For more information, contact the Engaged Learning and Career Action Center for Students at van.career@wsu.edu or 360-546-9155.

To request accommodations for a disability, contact the Access Center, van.access.center@wsu.edu or 360-546-9739.