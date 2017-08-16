Washington Federal Foundation awards Free Clinic $1,000 grant

The Free Clinic of Southwest Washington has received a $1,000 grant from the Washington Federal Foundation to help fund the children’s oral health program. The program served low-income, uninsured children through nearly 300 visits in fiscal year 2016-17.

The clinic provides dental services at its location at the Jim Parsley Center (2901 Falk Rd., Vancouver) and in its mobile dental van at Clark County schools and community-sponsored events. Dental volunteers fill cavities and screen, seal and varnish children’s teeth.

“Many of the children we treat have tooth pain severe enough to keep them out of school,” said Barbe West, the Free Clinic’s executive director. “We relieve their pain, give tips on preventive care and help them get back to the classroom.”

The Free Clinic collaborates with elementary schools in Clark County, the Clark College dental hygiene program and the Clark County Dental Society.

