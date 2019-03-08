Victor-23 Brewing teams up with Skamania Lodge

Skamania Lodge is teaming up with Vancouver’s Victor-23 Brewing for a five-course food-beer pairing dinner on Friday, March 29, at 6 p.m. Skamania Lodge will host the event, which is part of their Dine & Hops dinner series.

Skamania Lodge’s Chef Matt Hale kicked off the series last year with Backwoods Brewing. The dinner, including tip, is $78 per person, and guests get a keepsake pint glass to commemorate the meal. Skamania Lodge is also offering beer-dinner guests a discount on a room for the night, a rarity during the spring break season. For details on courses and beer pairings, and to purchases tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/skamania-lodges-dine-hops-series-featuring-victor-23-brewing-tickets-55612662972.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.