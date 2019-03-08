Victor-23 Brewing teams up with Skamania Lodge

Skamania Lodge is teaming up with Vancouver’s Victor-23 Brewing for a five-course food-beer pairing dinner on Friday, March 29, at 6 p.m. Skamania Lodge will host the event, which is part of their Dine & Hops dinner series.

Skamania Lodge’s Chef Matt Hale kicked off the series last year with Backwoods Brewing. The dinner, including tip, is $78 per person, and guests get a keepsake pint glass to commemorate the meal. Skamania Lodge is also offering beer-dinner guests a discount on a room for the night, a rarity during the spring break season. For details on courses and beer pairings, and to purchases tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/skamania-lodges-dine-hops-series-featuring-victor-23-brewing-tickets-55612662972.

