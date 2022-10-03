Vesta Hospitality donates $5,000 to Share

Vesta Hospitality, the owner and operator of the AC Hotel by Marriott Vancouver Waterfront, has donated $5,000 to Share, a local nonprofit that provides a full spectrum of services to those in need, including housing, meals and support services. The donation occurred at the AC Hotel Vancouver Waterfront’s grand opening on Sept. 15, officially celebrating the property as the first modern hotel in the city’s emerging Waterfront neighborhood. The hotel opened its doors and began welcoming guests in June.

“With more than 25 years of experience in hotel development and hospitality management, opening the AC Hotel Vancouver Waterfront in our hometown is a dream come true, and this is a deeply personal project,” said Rick Takach, chairman and CEO of Vesta Hospitality. “It is important to Vesta Hospitality to support organizations like Share that help our community flourish and grow.”

The AC Hotel Vancouver Waterfront is the first completed project in the Port of Vancouver USA’s Terminal 1 development, an area that is expected to continue growing with office and retail space, public art, outdoor gathering areas, walking trails and a public market. The lifestyle hotel appeals to business and leisure travelers with a sustainable and stylish design. The property offers more than 11,500 square feet of flexible meeting space and 150 intelligently designed and well-appointed guest rooms – including three suites.

“We are so thankful to Vesta Hospitality and are thrilled to welcome the AC Hotel Vancouver Waterfront to the city,” said Amy Reynolds, deputy director of Share. “We are honored to receive this generous donation to help support our mission of creating a stronger community, advocating for equitable access to housing and food stability and empowering every individual to grow and thrive.”