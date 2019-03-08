Vancouver to participate in national conference on affordable housing, health

Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle and the city of Vancouver have been selected to participate in a national problem-solving session on affordable housing and health. “The Mayors’ Institute on Affordable Housing and Health: Advancing City-Level Strategies to Generate Sustainable Solutions” will take place April 2-4 in Detroit and is sponsored by the National League of Cities (NLC).

McEnerny-Ogle will be joined by Community and Economic Development Program Coordinator Peggy Sheehan, PeaceHealth System Director Community Health Meghan McCarthy, Executive Director of the Vancouver Housing Authority Roy Johnson and Dan Valliere, executive director of REACH.

In addition to the city of Vancouver, the five other cities selected to attend include Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Detroit, Michigan; Duluth, Minnesota; Lawrence, Massachusetts; and Providence, Rhode Island.

