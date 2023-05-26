Vancouver Seeks Volunteers for Lodging Tax Advisory Committee

The City of Vancouver is seeking applicants for eight positions on the City’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee. Applications must be submitted by June 26. The City is authorized to collect a 4% lodging tax on hotel, motel or bed and breakfast stays. The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) is a volunteer body that makes recommendations to the Vancouver City Council about how that tax revenue is spent. Over the years, the committee has helped award hundreds of thousands of dollars in lodging tax grants to local projects and events that increase tourism in the city.

Four of the open positions must be held by people who work for a nonprofit organization that would be eligible to receive lodging tax grant funding. The other four positions must be held by people who own or work for a hotel, motel or bed and breakfast required to collect the lodging tax. Qualified applicants will be interviewed by City Council on a date to be determined. Applicants who are not appointed through this process may be considered for future LTAC board vacancies for up to one year from the date of their application submission. Per Vancouver City Council policy, all incumbents who wish to reapply for their positions will be re-interviewed along with any other qualifying applicants.

Lodging Tax Advisory Committee members serve two-year terms and meet four to six times per year. Guidelines for committee membership are set by State of Washington law through RCW 67.28.1817.

To apply online, visit cityofvancouver.us/boards. To request an application or for more information, contact the boards and commissions coordinator in the City Manager’s Office by mail at City Hall, P.O. Box 1995, Vancouver, WA 98668-1995, at bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us, or 360-487-8600. For more information about the advisory committee, including links to meeting minutes and agendas, visit cityofvancouver.us/ltac.