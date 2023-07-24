Vancouver seeks volunteers for Charter Review Committee

The City of Vancouver is seeking 15 city residents interested in volunteering to serve on the 2024 Charter Review Committee. Applications must be submitted by August 31. Vancouver’s charter was approved by voters in 1952. It serves as Vancouver’s “constitution” and directs the City government’s structure and operations.

The charter mandates that a committee of 15 citizens meet every five years to review it and present recommendations for changes to Vancouver City Council. If the changes are approved by the council or through a citizen petition, they are then placed on the ballot for a public vote. The last charter review process occurred in 2019, with changes approved by voters in the Nov. 5, 2019 election.

Charter Review Committee members must live within Vancouver city limits.

The 2024 Charter Review Committee will begin work this fall. It must complete its recommendations by early June 2024 in order for any proposed changes to be placed on the November 2024 general election ballot.

To apply online, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/boardsandcommissions. To request a paper application or for more information, contact the boards and commissions coordinator at Vancouver City Hall, P.O. Box 1995, Vancouver, WA 98668, bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us or 360-487-8600.

For more information about the City’s Charter, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/citycouncil/page/city-charter. For more information about the Charter Review Committee, including links to information from the last review period, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/charterreview.