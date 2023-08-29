Vancouver Seeks Applicants for Planning Commission

The City of Vancouver is seeking volunteers with interest or experience in community planning, urban design, equitable investment, or housing policy to fill two seats on its Planning Commission. Applications must be submitted by October 12.

The seven-member Planning Commission makes recommendations to City Council on topics related to the future growth and development of Vancouver. The City is committed to ensuring the Planning Commission represents diverse community voices with varying lived and professional experiences. Applicants must be Vancouver residents or live in the unincorporated Urban Growth Area just outside city limits.

This recruitment is for two full-term positions, with terms ending in December 2027, and one mid-term position with a term ending in December 2024. Per Vancouver City Council policy, all incumbents who wish to reapply for their positions will be re-interviewed along with any other qualifying applicants.

Applicants who are not appointed through this process may be considered for future Planning Commission vacancies for up to one year from the date of their application submission.

Participation in the Planning Commission requires a time commitment of approximately 15 hours per month. This includes regular attendance at meetings held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. All meetings are currently being held as hybrid with options for in-person and virtual participation but Planning Commission members are highly encouraged to attend in person.

Applications may be found at https://www.cityofvancouver.us/pc/webform/boards-commissions-application-form-planning-commission.

For a printed application or to request the application in another format or language, contact the Boards and Commission Coordinator in the City Manager’s Office at P.O. Box 1995, Vancouver, WA 98668-1995, bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us, or by calling 360-487-8600. If you would like to apply using audio or video recording, please contact bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us.

For more information on the city’s Planning Commission, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/pc.