Vancouver Mall to open MyPerks Lounge

Vancouver Mall is opening a new MyPerks Lounge, an exclusive in-mall space for MyPerks program members.

On Saturday, Sept. 5, the center will host a MyPerks Go! party to introduce shoppers to the new lounge, which is located on Level 2 near the Food Court. The lounge will give MyPerks program members access to special events, and members will also be able to book the lounge free-of-charge to use for birthday parties and other celebrations. While COVID-19 remains a concern, gatherings will be limited to parties with no more than five people outside the member’s household. The lounge will be sanitized between uses, and people gathering in the lounge while shopping are asked to wear face coverings in accordance with local healthcare guidelines and recommendations.

The MyPerks Go! party is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5. The party will feature a series of exclusive beauty treatments, refreshments and light bites, entertainment, members-only gifts and signature beverages. Vancouver Mall shoppers who would like to attend the MyPerks Go! party must be part of the MyPerks loyalty program to be admitted; to become a MyPerks member, shoppers can sign up by downloading a free Vancouver MyPerks app at https://qrco.de/bbRc31, online at https://www.shopvancouvermall.com/login/#register or in person on the day of the event.

