Vancouver Mall announces online Earth Day activities

Vancouver Mall announced it will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with an online marathon of earth-friendly activities. The Vancouver Mall virtual “Earth Day at Home” event, taking place April 22 to April 29, invites local families to “celebrate today for a better tomorrow.” Kicking off the event by encouraging the donation of gently used clothing and other textiles, families can participate in a collection of creative ideas curated by Vancouver Mall to help them show their support for the environment while continuing to practice social distancing by taking part in these activities from home.

Activities include, spring cleaning donations to a local recycling center, a DIY bird feeder, feel-good recipes for turning wasted kitchen scraps into tasty treats, make-your-own compost instructions, learn to turn an old t-shirt into a reusable bag, make an eggshell herb garden and many more.

To participate, visit the events section of the center’s Facebook page for details: https://www.facebook.com/pg/ShopVancouverMall/events/.

