Vancouver launches dashboard to track development projects

The City of Vancouver has launched an interactive, live development projects dashboard to provide a one-stop source for information about every new development project, at every stage in Vancouver.

“As Vancouver continues to experience steady population growth, multi-family housing and commercial development rates remain strong,” said Chad Eiken, community development director at the City of Vancouver. “The development projects dashboard improves internal efficiency and provides an accurate, transparent source of truth to track and report the City’s progress to the community so they can hold the City accountable for the results.”

The dashboard relies on real-time data pulled from the City’s Permit Center and is designed for easy navigation. Community members can find a link to the dashboard on the Community Development Department’s webpage. When first accessing the dashboard, users will see a summary and interactive map of all development projects, including commercial, industrial and residential projects. Users can then navigate through the menu tabs to explore projects at different stages of the development pipeline, and, for the first time ever, view all development projects completed in the last six years.

The development of this dashboard is an iterative process and will continue to be improved over time. While the data reflects all current projects, the City hopes to be able to show development trends over time in the future. The dashboard is the first of numerous data dashboards the City is developing to support increased transparency and information sharing with the community.