Vancouver Clinic relocates PT office

The Vancouver Clinic’s 87th Avenue Physical Therapy moved down the street to leased space at The Mill, a shopping complex located at 8040 E. Mill Plain Blvd. in Vancouver.

At just more than 5,500 square feet, the move offers room to double the size and significantly increase the gym space for therapy exercises. Three staff and six providers will initially staff the new location, with capacity for 10 providers as the physical therapy practice grows.

“We are very excited to open this beautiful new space and be able to expand our services,” said Adam Cowling, PT, director of operations, in a statement. “At 87th Avenue, we were located on the third floor, which presented some challenges for patients struggling with mobility. This move puts us on the ground floor in a location that is easier for patients to access.”

In addition to general physical therapy services, The Mill location will offer hand therapy and treatment for women’s health issues such as pelvic pain and incontinence.

Comments

comments