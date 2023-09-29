Vancouver Clinic receives national recognition for its commitment to improving cardiovascular health

The Vancouver Clinic has received eleven American Heart Association outpatient program achievement awards in recognition for its commitment to reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke by improving blood pressure management. The awards recognize a commitment to following the latest evidence- and science-based care guidelines. Nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have some form of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, stroke, or heart failure. Uncontrolled high blood pressure is a leading risk factor for cardiovascular disease, but with timely diagnosis, research-based treatment, and education, these conditions can be managed.

“We are proud to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our focus on high blood pressure management and care,” said Dr. Michael Paull, MD and medical director of primary care and continuous improvement. “By participating in these programs, we are able to put the science of the latest clinical guidelines to work improving the lives of our patients.”

The outpatient achievement award programs put the unparalleled expertise of the American Heart Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure the care provided to patients is aligned with the latest evidence- and research-based guidelines. As a participant in the Target: BP program, Vancouver Clinic was recognized for demonstrating how TVC has committed to improving risk factor management for patients.

This year, the American Heart Association and the American Medical Association presented Vancouver Clinic with eleven awards. The American Heart Association presents outpatient program achievement awards for proven dedication to helping patients reduce risk of heart disease and stroke.

Target: BP™ Gold+ at three locations: Salmon Creek 2, Vancouver Plaza, and Gresham Square.

Target BP™ Silver at eight locations: Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Camas, Washougal, Columbia Tech Center, Salmon Creek 1, 87th Avenue, and Evergreen Place.

“Addressing blood pressure management is key for better cardiovascular health—and critical today, when heart disease and stroke continue to be leading causes of death for Americans,” said Howard Haft, M.D., MMM, CPE, FACPE, American Heart Association volunteer; consultant, senior medical advisor, and adjunct professor of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine; and former executive director of the Maryland Primary Care Program with the Maryland Department of Health. Haft added ”The American Heart Association is pleased to recognize Vancouver Clinic for its commitment to managing patient risk factors related to high blood pressure.”