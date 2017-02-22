The Vancouver Clinic to offer genomic screening

The Vancouver Clinic has decided to adopt ActX Genomic Decision Support, a service that helps physicians make better decisions about medical treatment using a patient’s genetic information to guide therapy.

Marcia Sparling, medical director for operations and IT at The Vancouver Clinic, said the decision to offer genomic screening is an important step toward the clinic’s mission to excel at innovative patient-focused, quality-proven care.

“The ability to use a patient’s individual genomic information as we care for them, and to consider this as we make treatment decisions about the use of medication, will make a powerful difference in our ability to give people the very best care available,” she said. “We are very excited to bring these cutting-edge tools to our patients. This is an evolving area of medicine, and this tool will only become more powerful with time.”

With the implementation of ActX, patients will be able to obtain testing, and those results become part of the electronic health record (HER), allowing The Vancouver Clinic providers to use genomics to personalize therapies and manage hereditary risks.

“Integrating this information with the EHR is crucial for making genomics part of everyday medical care and helping to improve healthcare quality and outcomes,” said Dr. Andrew Ury, ActX CEO.

