Vancouver Clinic and Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center Announces Resident Physicians to Join Internal Medicine Residency Program

Resident physicians looking to study internal medicine will join Legacy Health’s Internal Medicine Residency Program in June. The program, now in its second year, provides comprehensive medical education with the goal of developing skilled primary care internists.

“We’re excited to welcome the best and brightest young medical talent to the program,” said Dr. Craig Riley, program director and medical director of medical education at Vancouver Clinic in a press release. “In a region growing as fast as Southwest Washington, expanding our primary care provider base with well-trained internists is imperative to caring for the communities we serve.”

This year’s residents were selected from a group of 1,197 candidates. Last year’s 12 residents began training under the supervision of attending physicians at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, as well as in outpatient settings at Vancouver Clinic Salmon Creek 1. They will join this year’s new cohort for additional support.

Faculty for the program will include Legacy providers Dr. Sandra Law, Dr. Albert Rick, Dr. Navi Bassan, and Dr. Claire Gentile, and Vancouver Clinic providers Dr. Jasmine Chowdhury, Dr. Sonam Kiwalkar, Dr. Nicholas Wysham, and Dr. Priya Veeraraghavan. To learn more, visit Legacy Salmon Creek Internal Medicine Residency Program | Legacy Health.