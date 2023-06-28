VANCOUVER CITY COUNCILS ADOPTS 2023-2029 STRATEGIC PLAN

During their June 26th meeting, the Vancouver City Council adopted the 2023-2029 Strategic Plan.

“Vancouver is growing rapidly and evolving from a suburban to urban destination – the Strategic Plan serves as a touchstone to guide, remind, and provide continuity to staff and City leadership of what is important to the community now and into the future,” said City Manager Eric Holmes.

From 2020 to 2023, the Strategic Plan project team conducted interviews with community-based organizations and partners, convened a 16-person advisory committee, and engaged the public through the visioning process to learn about the community’s priorities for the future.

The Strategic Plan is built on the core values of livability, equity and inclusion, innovation, sustainability and resiliency, and community trust and relationships. These values were identified by the City Council as part of the plan’s development.

What makes this Strategic Plan different from previous plans is the inclusion of Community Indicators and Performance Measures that will provide quantifiable metrics that informs investments and creates accountability to progress.

The measures and indicators are grouped into Focus Areas: Transportation and Mobility, Economic Opportunity, Housing and Human Needs, Vibrant and Distinct Neighborhood, Culture and Heritage, Safe and Prepared Community, Climate and Natural Systems,and High Performing Government.

With the passage of the Strategic Plan, a dashboard will be developed to demonstrate transparency and ensure community members can evaluate progress over time. Once created, the dashboard will be available on the City’s website.