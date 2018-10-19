Vancouver Business Journal’s Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2018

The Class of 2018 will be honored at a Luncheon on November 6th at 11:30 a.m. at Warehouse 23. Accomplished and Under 40 is presented by Davidson & Associates Insurance.

Melissa Baker — Council for the Homeless

Briana Blocker –- Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.

Jen Dawson — Opsahl Dawson

Zane Freschette — City of Washougal

Andrew Gratzer — iQ Credit Union

Rebecca Kennedy — City of Vancouver

Jennifer Loftin — RJL Business Services

Miriam Martin — Workforce Southwest Washington

Kareen Mills — Self employed

Michelle Nisle — Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP

Morgan Parker — NEXT (Res Care)

Zack Parnell — Industrial Training International

Merry Saari — LSW Architects

Marshall Stagg — Landerholm, P.S.

Kenneth Stryker — Self employed

Tina Vlachos — American Family Insurance

