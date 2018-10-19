Vancouver Business Journal’s Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2018

The Class of 2018 will be honored at a Luncheon on November 6th at 11:30 a.m. at Warehouse 23. Accomplished and Under 40 is presented by Davidson & Associates Insurance.
Register for the event here.
Melissa Baker — Council for the Homeless
Briana Blocker –- Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.
Jen Dawson — Opsahl Dawson
Zane Freschette — City of Washougal
Andrew Gratzer — iQ Credit Union
Rebecca Kennedy — City of Vancouver
Jennifer Loftin — RJL Business Services
Miriam Martin — Workforce Southwest Washington
Kareen Mills — Self employed
Michelle Nisle — Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP
Morgan Parker — NEXT (Res Care)
Zack Parnell — Industrial Training International
Merry Saari — LSW Architects
Marshall Stagg — Landerholm, P.S.
Kenneth Stryker — Self employed
Tina Vlachos — American Family Insurance