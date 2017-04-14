Utopia Salon & Day Spa honored by national magazine

Vancouver’s Utopia Salon & Day Spa was recently named to the Salon Today 200 by Salon Today, a business magazine for salon and spa owners.

In the edition, 200 salons were honored for best business practices from applications submitted by Salon Today readers, who represent 20,000 salons and spas in the country.

“The salons named to the Salon Today 200 for 2017 … have created rewarding environments for their staff members and standout experiences for their clients,” said Stacey Soble, editor for Salon Today. “Their willingness to share their success offers our readers important business benchmarks and inspirational business-building ideas.”

Established in 2004 by Lisa Houser, Utopia Salon & Day Spa is located at 1503 NE 78th St., Suite 2, in Vancouver.

Comments

comments