Use digital technology for your financial transactions

While communities come together to prevent the spread of COVID-19, some financial institutions may have to temporarily close branches, restrict access to drive-up windows or limit hours.

Rest assured you can easily conduct financial transactions from your home.

“All of the modern-day advances financial institutions have made to provide technology are relevant on Main Street,” said Troy Stang president and CEO of NWCUA. “Through online and mobile apps and ATMs, you have total access to your money, anywhere at any time. You can conduct most any necessary financial transactions you need to from your home.”

