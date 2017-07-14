Upcoming fundraiser targets new Washougal library

The Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation, Friends of the Washougal Community Library and Dinner in White on the Columbia Planning Committee are organizing a September fundraiser to support the future construction of a new Washougal Community Library.

The 5th Annual Dinner in White on the Columbia River will be held Saturday, September 9, from 4 to 10 p.m. at the scenic Marina Park at the Port of Camas–Washougal.

The event is modeled after the Dîner en Blanc gathering, which started in Paris in the late ‘90s. Each year, the event has brought together upwards of 250 people donned in all-white attire ranging from casual to formal. Attendees decorate their tables, bring their own dinners and enjoy views of Mount Hood and the Columbia River. Dinner is followed by entertainment, a silent auction and a live auction.

Local businesses supporting Dinner in White on the Columbia River include iQ Credit Union; Chicago Title and Fidelity National Title; Courtney Wilkinson – Country Financial; Details Home Inspection; musician Eric John Kaiser; artist Elida Field; Say Ciao! Creative Catering; Tina Vlachos – American Family Insurance; Paper Tiger Coffee Roasters; Banner Bank; Prestige Care; IceBorn; DS Fabrication; Divine Consign; and Paula Nitschland and Kelli Scott – Guild Mortgage.

For more information, visit www.dinnerinwhiteonthecolumbia.com.

