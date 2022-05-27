United Grain receives Regional Mayor’s Award at Celebrate Trade Event

International grain export service provider United Grain Corporation (UGC) received the Regional Mayor’s Award from Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle during the Oregon Consular Corps’ Celebrate Trade Gala on May 19.

In a ceremony at the Portland Art Museum, McEnerny-Ogle presented the award to UGC in recognition of the many achievements it has made in international trade during the past year. As the Pacific Northwest’s premier exporter of wheat, feed grains and oilseeds, UGC connects grain producers with buyers in Asia-Pacific countries like Japan, China, Korea and the Philippines, exporting up to 6 million tons of grain from its Vancouver Export Terminal on the Columbia River.

“This award recognizes UGC’s impressive industry leadership, staying power, and innovative work with international partners and markets,” McEnerny-Ogle.

Held annually, the Celebrate Trade Awards shines a spotlight on businesses in Oregon and southwestern Washington that have made great strides in international trade. Its Regional Mayors Award recognizes companies in the Portland metropolitan area that have grown their business internationally.

“This award is really a testament to all the hard work and education of our people, but also the support from all the stakeholders across the supply chain that have supported UGC over the 50 years and supported our vision of being the premier exporter to the world, continuing to feed the world sustainably and safely,” said UGC CEO Augusto Bassanini.

Driven by values of reliability, inclusivity, integrity and safety, UGC provided consistent grain shipments to global buyers amid supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This was made possible by UGC’s implementation of effective COVID-19 protocols like accessible PPE, temperature check stations and an onsite nurse, which allowed UGC to continue operating its Vancouver Export Terminal 24/7 and provide foreign customers with dependable grain shipments. In addition to reliably shipping grain overseas, UGC’s values-based approached to exporting comes with an insistence on delivering foreign markets the highest quality products that are right for their customers. For instance, the company recently implemented a “No Wild Buckwheat” policy for wheat exports to Japan, as buckwheat is a common allergen for Japanese consumers.

“UGC’s values have enabled our organization to make great strides in international trade this past year, and it is an incredible honor for our local community to recognize UGC’s efforts with the Regional Mayor’s Award,” said Bassanini. “Support from close to home helps us deliver the highest quality export services across the globe, and we are extremely grateful.”